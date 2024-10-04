Assessing Lumentum Holdings: Insights From 12 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Lumentum Holdings LITE, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 1 3 2 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $59.83, along with a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. Marking an increase of 13.42%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $52.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Lumentum Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Simon Leopold Raymond James Raises Outperform $70.00 $55.00 Tim Savageaux Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $45.00 $40.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Underperform $50.00 $45.00 George Notter Jefferies Raises Buy $65.00 $53.00 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $70.00 $65.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $54.00 $50.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Underweight $40.00 $38.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $50.00 $40.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $69.00 $65.00 Alex Henderson Needham Raises Buy $70.00 $65.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $65.00 $57.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $70.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lumentum Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Lumentum Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Lumentum Holdings

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a California-based technology firm. The company provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection, and life-science lab uses. Its segments are Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics. It generates maximum revenue from the OpComms segment. The OpComms segment products include a wide range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks for access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul, and submarine (undersea) applications.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Lumentum Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Lumentum Holdings faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -16.86% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Lumentum Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -81.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lumentum Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -23.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lumentum Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -6.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Lumentum Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.67. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

