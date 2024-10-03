Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For ATI

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of ATI ATI during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated ATI and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $77.43, accompanied by a high estimate of $84.00 and a low estimate of $67.00. Observing a 8.55% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $71.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive ATI. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Deuschle Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $84.00 $81.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Announces Positive $75.00 - Seth Seifman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $75.00 $65.00 Philip Gibbs Keybanc Raises Overweight $67.00 $66.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Scott Deuschle Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $81.00 $80.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Raises Buy $80.00 $56.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ATI. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ATI compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ATI's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into ATI's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know ATI Better

ATI Inc supplies specialty metals to various end markets, including aerospace and defense, oil and gas, automotive, and electrical energy, among many others. The company's operating segment includes High-Performance Materials and Components and Advanced Alloys and Solutions. The majority of revenue is from the High-Performance Materials segment. The High-Performance Materials segment is focused on a wide range of high-performance specialty materials, parts, and components for several major end markets, including the aerospace & defense, medical, and energy markets. Geographically, it operates in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, and Others, the majority is from the United States.

Financial Insights: ATI

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ATI's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.71% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ATI's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.25%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): ATI's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.69% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: ATI's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.6. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

