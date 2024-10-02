Expert Outlook: Goldman Sachs Gr Through The Eyes Of 14 Analysts

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Goldman Sachs Gr GS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 9 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 7 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $512.43, a high estimate of $577.00, and a low estimate of $373.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.36% from the previous average price target of $477.29.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Goldman Sachs Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $577.00 $548.00 Kian Abouhossein JP Morgan Raises Overweight $472.00 $464.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $561.00 $513.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $500.00 $500.00 James Fotheringham BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $373.00 $360.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $550.00 $504.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $485.00 $460.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $565.00 $493.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $520.00 $475.00 Kian Abouhossein JP Morgan Raises Overweight $464.00 $461.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $500.00 $435.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $559.00 $504.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $513.00 $475.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $535.00 $490.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Goldman Sachs Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Goldman Sachs Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Goldman Sachs Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Goldman Sachs Gr's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Understanding the Numbers: Goldman Sachs Gr's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Goldman Sachs Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.85%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Goldman Sachs Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 22.71% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.7%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Goldman Sachs Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Goldman Sachs Gr's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.15. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

