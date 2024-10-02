Navigating 6 Analyst Ratings For Integer Holdings

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Integer Holdings ITGR, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $135.83, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. Marking an increase of 3.53%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $131.20.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Integer Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $130.00 $124.00 Craig Bijou B of A Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $135.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $137.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $135.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Integer Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Integer Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Integer Holdings analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Integer Holdings

Integer Holdings Corp is a manufacturer of medical device components used by original equipment manufacturers in the medical industry. The company also develops batteries used in nonmedical applications in the energy, military, and environmental markets. The firm organizes itself into two business segments based on the product type: medical and nonmedical. The medical segment uses the firm's technologies to produce components and finished medical devices, and it generates the vast majority of revenue. The company earns more than half of its revenue in the United States.

Integer Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Integer Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Integer Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.16%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Integer Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.03% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Integer Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.0%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Integer Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.78.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

