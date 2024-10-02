Analyst Expectations For Morgan Stanley's Future

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Morgan Stanley MS, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 3 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Morgan Stanley, presenting an average target of $108.67, a high estimate of $121.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.74% increase from the previous average price target of $103.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Morgan Stanley by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $106.00 $105.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $105.00 - Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $95.00 $99.00 James Fotheringham BMO Capital Raises Outperform $118.00 $116.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $105.00 $98.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $121.00 $116.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $115.00 $105.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $108.00 $91.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $105.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Morgan Stanley's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Morgan Stanley's Background

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments with approximately 45% of net revenue from its institutional securities business, 45% from wealth management, and 10% from investment management. About 30% of its total revenue is from outside the Americas. The company had over $5 trillion of client assets as well as around 80,000 employees at the end of 2023.

Morgan Stanley: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Morgan Stanley's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.46% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Morgan Stanley's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 20.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Morgan Stanley's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.18, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

