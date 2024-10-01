Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring APA Through Analyst Insights

Ratings for APA APA were provided by 21 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 13 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 7 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated APA and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $37.95, accompanied by a high estimate of $52.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. Experiencing a 8.71% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $41.57.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive APA. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $47.00 $49.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $33.00 $39.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $34.00 $46.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $29.00 $35.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $41.00 $41.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Underperform $28.00 $35.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $27.00 $36.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $39.00 $39.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight $35.00 $35.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $41.00 $41.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $52.00 $57.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $29.00 $34.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $49.00 $50.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $35.00 $38.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $46.00 $45.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $45.00 $52.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $34.00 $33.00 Bob Brackett Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $30.00 $37.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $30.00 $37.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $52.00 $53.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $41.00 $41.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to APA. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of APA compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of APA's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into APA's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on APA analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About APA

Based in Houston, APA is an independent exploration and production company. It operates primarily in the US, Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname. At year-end 2023, proved reserves totaled 807 million barrels of oil equivalent, with net reported production of 405 thousand boe/day that year (64% of which was oil and natural gas liquids, with the remainder natural gas).

Financial Insights: APA

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, APA showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 41.59% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 21.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): APA's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.47%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): APA's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.08%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: APA's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.26. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

