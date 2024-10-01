Unveiling 3 Analyst Insights On Arcturus Therapeutics

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 3 analysts have published ratings on Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Arcturus Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $65.33, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $63.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.23% from the previous average price target of $61.50.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Arcturus Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $63.00 $63.00 Lili Nsongo Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $70.00 - Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $63.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Arcturus Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Arcturus Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Arcturus Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Arcturus Therapeutics's Background

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is an RNA medicines company focused on opportunities in rare diseases with a current focus on liver and respiratory diseases. It operates in the research and development segment of medical applications for nucleic acid-focused technology. The company's product pipeline includes LUNAR-OTC, LUNAR-CF, LUNAR-FLU and LUNAR-COV19.

Understanding the Numbers: Arcturus Therapeutics's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Arcturus Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 380.67%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -37.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arcturus Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.59%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arcturus Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Arcturus Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

