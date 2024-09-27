Forecasting The Future: 13 Analyst Projections For AT&T

Ratings for AT&T T were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 4 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for AT&T, presenting an average target of $22.23, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.93% increase from the previous average price target of $20.79.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of AT&T's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $30.00 $29.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Buy $24.00 $21.00 Craig Moffett MoffettNathanson Raises Neutral $18.00 $17.00 Gregory Williams TD Cowen Raises Hold $23.00 $21.00 Jeff Fan Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $24.00 $23.00 Vijay Jayant Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $19.00 $18.00 Richard Choe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $24.00 $21.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $19.00 $18.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $23.00 $21.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Overweight $22.00 $20.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $23.00 $22.50 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $18.00 $18.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $22.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AT&T. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AT&T compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for AT&T's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into AT&T's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About AT&T

The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T's revenue. The firm is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 72 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 16% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 11% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 23 million customers, but this business only accounts for 4% of revenue. The firm still holds a 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV but does not consolidate this business in its financial statements.

AT&T's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining AT&T's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.4% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AT&T's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.38%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.4, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

