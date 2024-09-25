A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Roblox Through 15 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 15 analysts have shared their insights on Roblox RBLX, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $46.6, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.7% from the previous average price target of $43.27.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Roblox's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $53.00 $46.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $51.00 $47.00 Aaron Lee Macquarie Raises Outperform $50.00 $46.00 Benjamin Black Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $45.00 $40.00 Eric Handler Roth MKM Raises Neutral $43.00 $42.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $45.00 $38.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $44.00 $40.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $35.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Raises Outperform $49.00 $46.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $50.00 $40.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $56.00 $56.00 Eric Handler Roth MKM Raises Neutral $42.00 $35.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $46.00 $46.00 Andrew Uerkwitz Jefferies Lowers Hold $42.00 $51.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $43.00 $41.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Roblox. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Roblox compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Roblox's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Roblox

Roblox operates an online video game platform that lets young gamers create, develop, and monetize games (or "experiences") for other players. The firm effectively offers its developers a hybrid of a game engine, publishing platform, online hosting and services, marketplace with payment processing, and social network. The platform is a closed garden that Roblox controls, earning revenue in multiple places while benefiting from outsourced game development. Unlike traditional video game publishers, Roblox is more focused on the creation of new tools and monetization techniques for its developers then creating new games or franchises.

Financial Insights: Roblox

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Roblox showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 31.26% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Roblox's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -23.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -213.23%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Roblox's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, Roblox faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

