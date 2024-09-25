A Closer Look at 10 Analyst Recommendations For Celldex Therapeutics

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Celldex Therapeutics CLDX, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $66.3, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.3% from the previous average price target of $66.10.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Celldex Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andy Chen Wolfe Research Maintains Outperform $51.00 $51.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $67.00 $67.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $67.00 $67.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $67.00 $67.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $67.00 $67.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $35.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $67.00 $67.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Celldex Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. The company is also engaged in clinical trials for products targeting breast cancer, metastatic melanoma, lung cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer. Its pipeline products are Varlilumab, CDX-301, CDX-1140,CDX-0159/Anti-KIT Program, and CDX-527.

Financial Milestones: Celldex Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Celldex Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 832.09%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1434.83%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celldex Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -4.34%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celldex Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -4.18%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

