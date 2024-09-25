Encompass Health Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Encompass Health EHC underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $105.12, a high estimate of $113.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.63% from the previous average price target of $102.43.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Encompass Health's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok UBS Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $104.00 $100.00 Andrew Mok UBS Raises Buy $100.00 $96.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $105.00 $105.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $109.00 $113.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $95.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $113.00 $108.00 Whit Mayo Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $100.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Encompass Health. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Encompass Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Encompass Health Better

Encompass Health Corp provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States through a network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Inpatient rehabilitation contributes the majority of the firm's revenue and provides specialized rehabilitative treatment through a network of inpatient hospitals. These hospitals are concentrated in the eastern half of the United States and Texas.

Encompass Health: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Encompass Health displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Encompass Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Encompass Health's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.33%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Encompass Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.6.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

