A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Ford Motor Through 8 Analysts

Ford Motor F underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $12.88, along with a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. A 11.6% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $14.57.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Ford Motor among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $16.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $16.00 $16.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $9.00 $10.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $11.00 - Joseph Spak RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $10.00 $13.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $16.00 $17.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $17.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ford Motor. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ford Motor compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ford Motor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ford Motor's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 11% share in the U.K., and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the U.S. made up about 66% of 2023 total company revenue. Ford has about 177,000 employees, including about 59,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Ford Motor's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Ford Motor's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.35%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ford Motor's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.83%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ford Motor's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.24% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ford Motor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.66%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ford Motor's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.51, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

