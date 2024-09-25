Key Takeaways From iRhythm Technologies Analyst Ratings

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for iRhythm Technologies IRTC, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $122.44, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. A 10.19% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $136.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of iRhythm Technologies's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $137.00 $122.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Buy $110.00 $135.00 Allen Gong JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $100.00 $133.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $145.00 $165.00 Mike Polark Baird Lowers Outperform $110.00 $120.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $117.00 $134.00 David Saxon Needham Lowers Buy $119.00 $138.00 David Rescott Truist Securities Lowers Buy $134.00 $145.00 Cecilia Furlong Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $130.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to iRhythm Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of iRhythm Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Inc is a commercial-stage digital healthcare company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed by combining wearable biosensing technology with cloud-based data analytics and machine-learning capabilities. The company's portfolio includes ambulatory cardiac monitoring services on a platform, called the Zio service, which combines an easy-to-wear and unobtrusive biosensor that can be worn for several days with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company derived its revenue from the United States.

iRhythm Technologies's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: iRhythm Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.27%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: iRhythm Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -13.58% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): iRhythm Technologies's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -21.22%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): iRhythm Technologies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.43, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

