Demystifying SLM: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for SLM SLM, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $27.14, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Marking an increase of 7.96%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $25.14.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of SLM among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Outperform $26.00 $29.00 Michael Kaye Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $27.00 $24.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $27.00 $25.00 Mark Devries Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $29.00 $25.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $25.00 $23.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $27.00 $25.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $29.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SLM. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SLM. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SLM compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SLM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SLM's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of SLM's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SLM analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About SLM

SLM Corp is the largest student lender in the country. It makes and holds student loans through the guaranteed Federal Family Education Loan Program as well as through private channels. It also engages in debt-management operations, including accounts receivable and collections services, and runs college savings programs.

Breaking Down SLM's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: SLM's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.15%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: SLM's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 48.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SLM's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 12.7%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): SLM's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.87% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.66, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.