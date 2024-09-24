Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For First Citizens BancShares

Analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares FCNCA over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for First Citizens BancShares, revealing an average target of $2212.5, a high estimate of $2300.00, and a low estimate of $2150.00. This current average has increased by 4.73% from the previous average price target of $2112.50.

A clear picture of First Citizens BancShares's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Neutral $2150.00 $2450.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $2250.00 $1950.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $2150.00 $1950.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $2300.00 $2100.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to First Citizens BancShares. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Citizens BancShares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of First Citizens BancShares's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of First Citizens BancShares's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

First Citizens BancShares Inc is the bank holding company of First Citizens Bank & Trust Company. FCB was founded as the Bank of Smithfield in North Carolina and has expanded through both de novo branching and acquisitions. FCB currently operates in nearly half of the continental United States, but principally takes deposits in the Carolinas. The bank's operations have historically been influenced by the Holding family, which has traditionally held executive and director positions, as well as controlling a large percentage of its outstanding stock. FCB provides a wide range of retail and commercial banking services, including traditional lending and deposit-taking, as well as trust and wealth management. FCB's main source of revenue is net interest income.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining First Citizens BancShares's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.27% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: First Citizens BancShares's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.82%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Citizens BancShares's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: First Citizens BancShares's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.73. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

