Navigating 4 Analyst Ratings For Jefferies Financial Gr

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Jefferies Financial Gr JEF, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $64.0, with a high estimate of $67.00 and a low estimate of $59.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 14.96% increase from the previous average price target of $55.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Jefferies Financial Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $64.00 $59.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Announces Buy $67.00 - Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $66.00 $64.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $59.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jefferies Financial Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jefferies Financial Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Jefferies Financial Gr compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Jefferies Financial Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Jefferies Financial Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Jefferies Financial Gr's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Jefferies Financial Gr analyst ratings.

Discovering Jefferies Financial Gr: A Closer Look

Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company. It has two reportable segments; Investment Banking and Capital Markets which is also the majority revenue generating segment, includes securities, commodities, corporate lending, futures and foreign exchange capital markets activities and its investment banking business, which provides underwriting and financial advisory services to clients across different sectors. The Asset Management reportable business segment provides alternative investment management services to investors in the U.S. and overseas and generates investment income from capital invested in and managed by it or its affiliated asset managers.

Financial Milestones: Jefferies Financial Gr's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Jefferies Financial Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 52.39% as of 31 May, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.75%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jefferies Financial Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.47%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jefferies Financial Gr's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Jefferies Financial Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.