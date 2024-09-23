Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Golden Entertainment

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Golden Entertainment GDEN in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Golden Entertainment, revealing an average target of $39.0, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.14% lower than the prior average price target of $42.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Golden Entertainment among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Bain B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $40.00 $44.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $41.00 $44.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $38.00 $40.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $36.00 $39.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $40.00 $43.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $39.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Golden Entertainment. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Golden Entertainment compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Golden Entertainment's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Golden Entertainment Better

Golden Entertainment Inc is a U.S. based company that focuses on distributed gaming, casino, and resort operations. Its reportable segments are Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. The majority of the revenue for the company is generated from its Nevada Casino Resorts segment which is comprised of destination casino resort properties offering a variety of food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

A Deep Dive into Golden Entertainment's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Golden Entertainment's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -41.63%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Golden Entertainment's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.37%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Golden Entertainment's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Golden Entertainment's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Golden Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.91, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

