Breaking Down Zeta Global Holdings: 19 Analysts Share Their Views

19 analysts have shared their evaluations of Zeta Global Holdings ZETA during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 14 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $28.53, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 23.03% increase from the previous average price target of $23.19.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Zeta Global Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Clark Wright DA Davidson Raises Buy $35.00 $30.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $33.00 $28.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $30.00 $28.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $35.00 $32.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $28.00 $20.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Overweight $28.00 $18.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $32.00 $22.00 Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $30.00 $24.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $29.00 $23.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $28.00 $20.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $30.00 $23.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $29.00 $20.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $18.00 Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $24.00 $18.50 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Announces Buy $23.00 - Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $20.00 $18.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $20.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zeta Global Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Zeta Global Holdings compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Zeta Global Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Zeta Global Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Zeta Global Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Zeta Global Holdings's Background

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. It serves enterprise customers across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, travel and hospitality, and retail. Its Zeta Marketing Platform, or ZMP, is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP can analyze billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing.

Zeta Global Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Zeta Global Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 32.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Zeta Global Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.32%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zeta Global Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.74%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.85, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

