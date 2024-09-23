Forecasting The Future: 20 Analyst Projections For Biogen

20 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Biogen BIIB over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 9 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 4 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Biogen, presenting an average target of $273.75, a high estimate of $317.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. This current average represents a 2.96% decrease from the previous average price target of $282.10.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Biogen among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Chico Wedbush Lowers Neutral $205.00 $210.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $292.00 $292.00 Eric Schmidt Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $292.00 $292.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $285.00 $285.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $285.00 $285.00 Salim Syed Mizuho Lowers Outperform $251.00 $277.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Buy $302.00 $340.00 Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $285.00 $288.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $292.00 $282.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $225.00 $240.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $244.00 $275.00 Carter Gould Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $190.00 $200.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Lowers Neutral $210.00 $215.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $288.00 $288.00 Brian Skorney Baird Lowers Outperform $294.00 $316.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $294.00 $294.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $313.00 $335.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $294.00 $294.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $317.00 $317.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $317.00 $317.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Biogen. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Biogen compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Biogen's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Biogen's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Biogen

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva (oncology) and Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) are marketed via a collaboration with Roche. Biogen markets several multiple sclerosis drugs including Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity. Biogen's newer products include Spinraza (SMA, with partner Ionis), Leqembi (Alzheimers, with partner Eisai), Skyclarys (Friedreich's Ataxia, Reata), Zurzuvae (postpartum depression, Sage), and Qalsody (ALS, Ionis). Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology, immunology, and rare diseases.

Breaking Down Biogen's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Biogen's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.36%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Biogen's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 23.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Biogen's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.75%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Biogen's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.19%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Biogen's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.42, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

