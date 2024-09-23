Navigating 31 Analyst Ratings For Walmart

Walmart WMT underwent analysis by 31 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 17 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 8 13 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $80.55, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $71.00. Observing a 7.73% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $74.77.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Walmart among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $88.00 $81.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $90.00 $85.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $80.00 $78.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $81.00 $75.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $83.00 $77.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Buy $85.00 $80.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $81.00 $73.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $76.00 $64.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $83.00 $81.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $81.00 $74.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $78.00 $74.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Raises Buy $81.00 $71.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $81.00 $75.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Overweight $78.00 $66.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $80.00 $74.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $83.00 $81.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $82.00 $75.00 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $82.00 $75.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $73.00 $71.00 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $75.00 $75.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $70.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Outperform $80.00 $75.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $86.00 $75.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $82.00 $75.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $74.00 $73.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $81.00 - Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $71.00 $69.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $77.00 $71.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Walmart. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Walmart. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Walmart compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Walmart compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Walmart's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Walmart's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Walmart analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Walmart's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Walmart's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.77%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Walmart's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.66%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Walmart's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.43%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Walmart's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Walmart's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.73, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.