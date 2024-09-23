Deep Dive Into State Street Stock: Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for State Street STT over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 8 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 6 2 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for State Street, revealing an average target of $89.07, a high estimate of $103.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. Marking an increase of 3.05%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $86.43.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive State Street. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $87.00 $79.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $79.00 $80.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $90.00 $85.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $98.00 $91.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $93.00 $90.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $98.00 $89.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $103.00 $102.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $80.00 $75.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $91.00 $88.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $91.00 $85.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Underperform $96.00 $85.00 Steven Chubak Wolfe Research Announces Underperform $73.00 - Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $88.00 $88.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $85.00 $85.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $84.00 $88.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to State Street. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of State Street's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering State Street: A Closer Look

State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, and investment research and trading. With approximately $42 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $4.1 trillion assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2023, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs more than 46,000 worldwide.

Understanding the Numbers: State Street's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: State Street's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.6%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.53%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): State Street's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, State Street faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

