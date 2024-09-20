In-Depth Examination Of 4 Analyst Recommendations For ADMA Biologics

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for ADMA Biologics ADMA, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated ADMA Biologics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $18.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. Marking an increase of 32.73%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $13.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive ADMA Biologics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $20.00 $20.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $18.00 $10.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $20.00 $15.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $15.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to ADMA Biologics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ADMA Biologics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ADMA Biologics's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into ADMA Biologics's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ADMA Biologics analyst ratings.

Get to Know ADMA Biologics Better

ADMA Biologics Inc is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. The segments of the company are ADMA BioManufacturing which generates maximum revenue and Plasma Collection Centres, and corporate segment. The company sells plasma-derived intermediate fractions to certain customers, which are generated as part of its FDA-approved manufacturing process for IG and IVIG products. It also provides laboratory contracting services to certain customers and anticipates providing contract filling, labeling and packing services. The company derives maximum revenue from United States.

Understanding the Numbers: ADMA Biologics's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: ADMA Biologics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 78.29%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ADMA Biologics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 29.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ADMA Biologics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 18.75%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): ADMA Biologics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.82%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, ADMA Biologics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings.

