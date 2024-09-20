Analyst Ratings For First Finl Bankshares

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of First Finl Bankshares FFIN, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $36.5, with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $31.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.77% increase from the previous average price target of $33.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of First Finl Bankshares among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $40.00 $39.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $39.00 $31.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $36.00 $31.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $31.00 $32.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to First Finl Bankshares. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of First Finl Bankshares compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of First Finl Bankshares's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering First Finl Bankshares: A Closer Look

First Financial Bankshares Inc is a financial and bank holding company. The company operates one line of business (community banking) located in a single geographic area (Texas). The company conducts a full-service commercial banking business through its subsidiaries. The loan portfolio segments of the company include Commercial and Industrial, Municipal, Agricultural, Construction and Development, Farm, Non-Owner Occupied and Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Residential, Consumer Auto and Consumer Non-Auto.

Financial Insights: First Finl Bankshares

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, First Finl Bankshares showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.11% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: First Finl Bankshares's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 40.04%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

