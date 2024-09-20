12 Analysts Have This To Say About Regions Finl

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Regions Finl RF, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $23.67, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Marking an increase of 7.59%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $22.00.

A clear picture of Regions Finl's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $25.00 $23.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $26.00 $25.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $28.00 $25.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $25.00 $23.00 Erika Najarian B of A Securities Raises Neutral $25.00 $22.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $23.00 $21.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $23.00 $21.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $18.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $21.00 $22.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $21.00 $20.00 Kenneth Usdin Jefferies Raises Buy $24.00 $22.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $21.00 $22.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Regions Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Regions Finl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Regions Finl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Regions Financial is a regional bank headquartered in Alabama, with branches primarily in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. Regions primarily provides traditional commercial and retail banking and also offers mortgage services, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, and trust services.

Regions Finl: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: Regions Finl's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.55%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 27.56%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regions Finl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.09%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regions Finl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.31%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Regions Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.36, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

