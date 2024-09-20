Expert Ratings For Valero Energy

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Valero Energy VLO, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 5 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $161.27, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $123.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.85% lower than the prior average price target of $167.73.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Valero Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $123.00 $169.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $131.00 $149.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $171.00 $175.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $172.00 $165.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $165.00 $156.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $175.00 $165.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $173.00 $165.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $156.00 $179.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $165.00 $171.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $172.00 $178.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $171.00 $173.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Valero Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Valero Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Valero Energy compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Valero Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Valero Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Valero Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Valero Energy analyst ratings.

Discovering Valero Energy: A Closer Look

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 15 refineries, with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 12 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.6 billion gallons a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has the capacity to produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel.

Breaking Down Valero Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Valero Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.06% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Valero Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.54% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valero Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.39% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Valero Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.42, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.