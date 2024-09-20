Assessing MercadoLibre: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on MercadoLibre MELI in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated MercadoLibre and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $2330.45, accompanied by a high estimate of $2530.00 and a low estimate of $2025.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.16% from the previous average price target of $2096.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of MercadoLibre's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Ruben Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $2500.00 $2175.00 Robert Ford B of A Securities Raises Buy $2500.00 $2250.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $2530.00 - James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $2350.00 $2300.00 Marvin Fong BTIG Raises Buy $2250.00 $2025.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $2300.00 $2000.00 Tobias Stingelin Citigroup Raises Buy $2200.00 $2000.00 Irma Sgarz Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $2480.00 $2180.00 Marcelo Santos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $2400.00 $2150.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Overweight $2100.00 $2000.00 Marvin Fong BTIG Raises Buy $2025.00 $1885.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MercadoLibre. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MercadoLibre compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into MercadoLibre's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions as of the end of 2023. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

MercadoLibre: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, MercadoLibre showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 41.51% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: MercadoLibre's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.47%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): MercadoLibre's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.07% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MercadoLibre's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.72%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, MercadoLibre adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

