Demystifying Hain Celestial Group: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Hain Celestial Group HAIN over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $8.5, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.68% from the previous average price target of $7.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Hain Celestial Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $8.00 $8.00 Andrew Lazar Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $9.00 $7.00 Brian Holland DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $8.00 $8.00 Matthew Smith Stifel Raises Hold $9.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hain Celestial Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hain Celestial Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Hain Celestial Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Hain Celestial Group's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Inc is a health and wellness company. It makes natural and organic food and personal-care products. The company offers products across various categories such as snacks, baby & kids food, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care through brands like Garden Veggie Snacks, Terra chips, Garden of Eatin snacks, Hartley's Jelly, and Celestial Seasonings teas among others. It operates under two reportable segments; North America and International. The majority of its revenue is derived from the North America segment which represents the sale of its products in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the sale of its products in the United Kingdom and the Western European region.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Hain Celestial Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hain Celestial Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.48%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Hain Celestial Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.7%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hain Celestial Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.31%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hain Celestial Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.89.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

