5 Analysts Assess GEO Group: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of GEO Group GEO, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $18.1, with a high estimate of $19.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average has decreased by 1.84% from the previous average price target of $18.44.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of GEO Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay McCanless Wedbush Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Jay McCanless Wedbush Lowers Outperform $17.00 $19.00 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Maintains Buy $18.75 $18.75 Jay McCanless Wedbush Maintains Outperform $19.00 $19.00 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Announces Buy $18.75 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to GEO Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to GEO Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of GEO Group compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of GEO Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of GEO Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of GEO Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind GEO Group

The GEO Group Inc specializes in detention facilities and community reentry centers. It operates in four segments: U.S. Secure Services, which mainly encompasses U.S.-based secure services business; Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, which conducts its services in the United States, represents services provided to adults for monitoring services and evidence-based supervision and treatment programs for community-based parolees, probationers, and pretrial defendants; Reentry Services conducts its services in the United States represents services provided to adults for residential and non-residential treatment, educational and community-based programs, pre-release and half-way house programs; and International Services.

Breaking Down GEO Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining GEO Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.24% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.35%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): GEO Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): GEO Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.89%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: GEO Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.45.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

