A Closer Look at 5 Analyst Recommendations For Exelixis

Exelixis EXEL underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Exelixis and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $29.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $33.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.08% increase from the previous average price target of $28.80.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Exelixis among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Raises Buy $33.00 $32.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $29.00 $27.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $29.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Exelixis. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Exelixis compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Exelixis's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Exelixis's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Exelixis Better

Exelixis is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. Its lead molecule, cabozantinib, is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer under the name Cometriq and for the treatment of kidney and liver cancer under the name Cabometyx. Exelixis and its partner Roche have also brought Cotellic to market for the treatment of melanoma.

Understanding the Numbers: Exelixis's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Exelixis's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 35.61%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Exelixis's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 35.49% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exelixis's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.65% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exelixis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 8.11%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

