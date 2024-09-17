Where Editas Medicine Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Editas Medicine EDIT, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Editas Medicine and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $11.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. Experiencing a 16.07% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $14.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Editas Medicine by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Soumit Roy Jones Trading Announces Buy $13.00 - Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $9.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Lowers Buy $12.00 $20.00 Greg Harrison B of A Securities Raises Buy $15.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Editas Medicine. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Editas Medicine. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Editas Medicine compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Editas Medicine compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Editas Medicine's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Editas Medicine's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Editas Medicine analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Inc is a clinical-stage genome editing company dedicated to developing potentially transformative genomic medicines to treat a broad range of serious diseases. The company focuses on developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)/ CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9 technology). It has developed CRISPR/Cas9 technology which uses a protein-RNA (ribonucleic acid) complex composed of the Cas9 enzyme bound to a guide RNA molecule designed to recognize a DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) sequence that requires repair. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing genome editing technology.

Understanding the Numbers: Editas Medicine's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Editas Medicine's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -82.23%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Editas Medicine's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -13178.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -25.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -16.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Editas Medicine's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.17, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.