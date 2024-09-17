Analyst Ratings For Penumbra

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 16 analysts have published ratings on Penumbra PEN in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $208.62, a high estimate of $265.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. A decline of 16.86% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Penumbra. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mathew Blackman Stifel Announces Buy $238.00 - Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $263.00 - Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $224.00 $187.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $200.00 $178.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Lowers Buy $187.00 $232.00 David Rescott Baird Lowers Outperform $180.00 $231.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $205.00 $289.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $200.00 $230.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $200.00 $260.00 Jason Mills Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $176.00 $272.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $150.00 $289.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $178.00 $265.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $230.00 $280.00 Kallum Titchmarsh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $210.00 $235.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Lowers Buy $232.00 $265.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Buy $265.00 $300.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Penumbra. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Penumbra. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Penumbra compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Penumbra compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Penumbra's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Penumbra's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Penumbra

Penumbra Inc develops and manufactures medical devices for the neurovascular and peripheral vascular markets. Its products are sold to hospitals and are developed for use by specialist physicians. The neurovascular product category contributes to the majority of revenue. Within the neurovascular business, the firm offers products for neurovascular access, ischemic stroke, neurovascular embolization, and neurosurgical tool markets. In the peripheral vascular business, the firm sells devices related to peripheral embolization and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

Breaking Down Penumbra's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Penumbra's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.49% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -20.11%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Penumbra's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -5.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.87%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2, Penumbra adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

