9 Analysts Assess American Homes 4 Rent: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for American Homes 4 Rent AMH, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $42.11, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $39.00, the current average has increased by 7.97%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive American Homes 4 Rent. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $42.00 $41.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $43.00 $38.00 Julien Blouin Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $48.00 - Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $41.00 $40.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $42.00 $36.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $40.00 $37.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $42.00 $41.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $42.00 $41.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $39.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to American Homes 4 Rent. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of American Homes 4 Rent compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of American Homes 4 Rent's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into American Homes 4 Rent's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into American Homes 4 Rent's Background

American Homes 4 Rent is a real estate investment trust primarily focused on acquiring, operating, and leasing single-family homes as rental properties throughout the United States. The company's real estate portfolio is largely comprised of single-family properties in urban markets in the Southern and Midwestern regions of the U.S. American Homes 4 Rent's land holdings also represent a sizable percentage of its total assets in terms of value. The company derives the vast majority of its income in the form of rental revenue from single-family properties through short-term or annual leases. The firm's largest geographical markets include Dallas, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; Atlanta, Georgia; and Charlotte, North Carolina in terms of the number of properties in each.

Unraveling the Financial Story of American Homes 4 Rent

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: American Homes 4 Rent's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.07%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: American Homes 4 Rent's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.76%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Homes 4 Rent's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.31%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: American Homes 4 Rent's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.71, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

