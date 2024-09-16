Analyst Scoreboard: 16 Ratings For Baker Hughes

Ratings for Baker Hughes BKR were provided by 16 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 6 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $43.62, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Observing a 5.41% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $41.38.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Baker Hughes is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $42.00 $43.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $42.00 $40.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $46.00 $42.00 Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Buy $50.00 $46.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Raises Buy $42.00 $40.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $43.00 $39.00 Sean Meakim JP Morgan Raises Overweight $43.00 $42.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $48.00 $46.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Raises Outperform $43.00 $39.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $35.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Raises Positive $46.00 $40.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $45.00 $40.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Saurabh Pant B of A Securities Lowers Buy $38.00 $40.00 Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $44.00 $45.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $46.00 $45.00

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Baker Hughes. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Baker Hughes compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Baker Hughes compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Baker Hughes's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Baker Hughes's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Baker Hughes's Background

Baker Hughes is a global leader in oilfield services and oilfield equipment, with particularly strong presences in the artificial lift, specialty chemicals, and completions markets. It maintains modest exposure to offshore oil and gas production. The other half of its business focuses on industrial power generation, process solutions, and industrial asset management, with a high exposure to the liquid natural gas market specifically, as well as broader industrials end markets.

Key Indicators: Baker Hughes's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Baker Hughes's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.05% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Baker Hughes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baker Hughes's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.74%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baker Hughes's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.57% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.38.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

