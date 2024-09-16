Where Applied Mat Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 14 analysts shared their evaluations of Applied Mat AMAT, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $254.0, with a high estimate of $300.00 and a low estimate of $210.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.22% from the previous average price target of $250.93.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Applied Mat's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $217.00 $240.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $210.00 $220.00 Sidney Ho Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $230.00 $260.00 Brian Chin Stifel Lowers Buy $270.00 $275.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $250.00 $250.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $280.00 $300.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $250.00 $240.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $224.00 $223.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $240.00 $250.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $290.00 $260.00 Charles Shi Needham Raises Buy $260.00 $240.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $275.00 $240.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $300.00 $255.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Applied Mat. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Applied Mat. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Applied Mat compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Applied Mat compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Applied Mat's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Applied Mat's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Applied Mat analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Understanding the Numbers: Applied Mat's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Applied Mat displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.49%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Applied Mat's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.15%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Applied Mat's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.21%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Applied Mat's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.2%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Applied Mat's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.