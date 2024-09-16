Unveiling 11 Analyst Insights On Zillow Gr

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Zillow Gr ZG during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $59.18, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.82% from the previous average price target of $53.40.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Zillow Gr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay McCanless Wedbush Raises Outperform $80.00 $50.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $47.00 - Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $66.00 $60.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $55.00 $42.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $62.00 $58.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Underweight $36.00 $35.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $55.00 $51.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $70.00 $68.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $55.00 $50.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $60.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Zillow Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zillow Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Zillow Gr's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Zillow Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Zillow Gr's Background

Zillow Group Inc is an Internet-based real estate company that offers its customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease The group works with real estate agents, brokers, builders, property managers, and landlords to pair technology with top-notch service. The group has brands such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, Hotpads, Zillow Rentals, Zillow Home Loans, ShowingTime, Follow Up Boss, Aryeo and others.

Zillow Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Zillow Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.04% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Zillow Gr's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zillow Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.37%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zillow Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.25%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.4.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

