Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $641.56, along with a high estimate of $675.00 and a low estimate of $600.00. Marking an increase of 2.49%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $626.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Thermo Fisher Scientific among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Raises Buy $675.00 $600.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $670.00 - Dan Brennan TD Cowen Raises Buy $658.00 $648.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Raises Outperform $660.00 $650.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Raises Outperform $664.00 $660.00 Daniel Arias Stifel Raises Buy $615.00 $600.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Raises Outperform $632.00 $620.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $600.00 $615.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $600.00 $615.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Thermo Fisher Scientific. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Thermo Fisher Scientific compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Thermo Fisher Scientific's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Thermo Fisher Scientific's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments as of end-2023 (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (17% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (10%); life science solutions (23%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (54%).

Financial Insights: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.37%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thermo Fisher Scientific's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.33%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thermo Fisher Scientific's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.58%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Thermo Fisher Scientific's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.75, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

