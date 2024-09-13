Analyst Scoreboard: 15 Ratings For Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Across the recent three months, 15 analysts have shared their insights on Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 8 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $78.47, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. This current average has decreased by 3.52% from the previous average price target of $81.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Apellis Pharmaceuticals's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $57.00 $64.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $64.00 $72.00 Eliana Merle UBS Lowers Buy $83.00 $85.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Neutral $41.00 $38.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $74.00 $66.00 Colleen Kusy Baird Raises Outperform $96.00 $86.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $83.00 $92.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $66.00 $77.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Colleen Kusy Baird Lowers Outperform $86.00 $100.00 Colleen Kusy Baird Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $77.00 $90.00 Colleen Kusy Baird Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Apellis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Apellis Pharmaceuticals's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade.

Financial Milestones: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Apellis Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 110.26% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -18.86%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apellis Pharmaceuticals's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -14.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apellis Pharmaceuticals's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -4.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.8. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

