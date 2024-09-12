Analyst Ratings For LandBridge

LandBridge LB has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $33.22, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. Marking an increase of 2.22%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $32.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of LandBridge by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Spiro Dounis Citigroup Raises Neutral $34.00 $31.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $36.00 $34.00 Sean Milligan Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Buy $36.00 - Justin Jenkins Raymond James Announces Outperform $34.00 - Mark Lear Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $30.00 - Roger Read Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $34.00 - Spiro Dounis Citigroup Announces Neutral $31.00 - Theresa Chen Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $29.00 - John Mackay Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $35.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to LandBridge. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of LandBridge compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of LandBridge's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into LandBridge's Background

LandBridge Co LLC is engaged in managing land and resources to support and promote oil and natural gas development. It generate revenue streams from the use of its surface acreage, the sale of resources from land and oil and gas royalties.

Key Indicators: LandBridge's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: LandBridge's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: LandBridge's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -222.14% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -31.8%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.56%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, LandBridge faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

