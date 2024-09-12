Femasys Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Femasys FEMY has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $11.75, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Highlighting a 6.0% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $12.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Femasys's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $10.00 $12.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $12.00 $13.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Femasys. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Femasys compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Femasys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Femasys's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Femasys's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Femasys

Femasys Inc is a biomedical company focused on transforming women's healthcare by developing solutions and advancements providing clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company's mission is to provide women with minimally invasive, non-surgical product technologies, accessible in the office, improving patient care and overall health economics.

Breaking Down Femasys's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Femasys's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -30.9%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2115.08%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Femasys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -34.88%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Femasys's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -20.98%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.63.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

