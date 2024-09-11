Decoding 5 Analyst Evaluations For Petco Health and Wellness

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Petco Health and Wellness WOOF, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Petco Health and Wellness and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $4.1, accompanied by a high estimate of $5.00 and a low estimate of $3.00. This current average has increased by 15.49% from the previous average price target of $3.55.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Petco Health and Wellness by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $3.50 $3.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $3.00 $2.75 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $5.00 $5.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Raises Neutral $4.00 $3.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Raises Outperform $5.00 $4.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Petco Health and Wellness. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Petco Health and Wellness compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Petco Health and Wellness's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Petco Health and Wellness's Background

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is a pet health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents, and its partners with approximately 1,423 pet care centers offering pet care products such as puppy food, treats, nutrition, and supplies through retail outlets and online platforms. The company generates revenue from the sale of products and services such as dog and cat food, supplies, and companion animals, among others.

Petco Health and Wellness: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Petco Health and Wellness's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.72% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.04%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Petco Health and Wellness's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.96% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Petco Health and Wellness's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, Petco Health and Wellness adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

