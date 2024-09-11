The Latest Analyst Ratings For Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley VRA underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $9.5, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. Experiencing a 5.0% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $10.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Vera Bradley among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Lowers Buy $6.00 $10.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vera Bradley. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vera Bradley compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vera Bradley's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Vera Bradley's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Vera Bradley: A Closer Look

Vera Bradley Inc designs women's handbags, travel items, and accessories. Each category comprises a substantial component of total sales, with the bags category comprising the most. most of the company's sales are made directly to customers through Vera Bradley's retail stores and e-commerce sites. The company also has a substantial wholesale business selling to specialty retail and department stores. Almost all company sales are in the United States. Vera Bradley uses third-party manufacturers in Asia to produce its products, and the company distributes the products through its distribution center in Indiana. The Company has three reportable segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The majority of revenue is from the Vera Bradley Direct segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Vera Bradley's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Vera Bradley's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.58% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Vera Bradley's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.08%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vera Bradley's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.21% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vera Bradley's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, Vera Bradley adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

