Critical Insights From Abercrombie & Fitch Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Abercrombie & Fitch ANF underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Abercrombie & Fitch, presenting an average target of $190.25, a high estimate of $220.00, and a low estimate of $147.00. A decline of 0.32% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The standing of Abercrombie & Fitch among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $220.00 $215.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Announces Buy $190.00 - Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $147.00 $155.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Lowers Neutral $165.00 $193.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $208.00 $208.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $208.00 $208.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $194.00 $167.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Abercrombie & Fitch. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Abercrombie & Fitch compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Abercrombie & Fitch's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Abercrombie & Fitch: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Abercrombie & Fitch's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.24%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Abercrombie & Fitch's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Abercrombie & Fitch's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.65%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, Abercrombie & Fitch adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

