14 Analysts Have This To Say About Charter Communications

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated Charter Communications CHTR, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 8 1 3 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 7 1 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 2

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $352.07, a high estimate of $525.00, and a low estimate of $250.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.74% from the previous average price target of $317.92.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Charter Communications by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Rollins Citigroup Announces Neutral $350.00 - Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Sell $350.00 $255.00 Bryan Kraft Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $325.00 $300.00 Gregory Williams TD Cowen Raises Buy $525.00 $488.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $360.00 $330.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Underweight $300.00 $250.00 Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Raises Neutral $385.00 $300.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $350.00 $260.00 Jessica Ehrlich B of A Securities Raises Neutral $385.00 $360.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $329.00 $292.00 Jeffrey Wlodarczak Pivotal Research Raises Buy $435.00 $400.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $330.00 $300.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Lowers Sell $255.00 $280.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $250.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Charter Communications. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Charter Communications. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Charter Communications compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Charter Communications compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Charter Communications's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Charter Communications's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Charter Communications analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Charter Communications

Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to roughly 58 million US homes and businesses, around 40% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 30 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second-largest US cable company behind Comcast. The firm also owns, in whole or in part, sports and news networks, including Spectrum SportsNet (long-term local rights to Los Angeles Lakers games), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles Dodgers), SportsNet New York (New York Mets), and Spectrum News NY1.

A Deep Dive into Charter Communications's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Charter Communications's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.19%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Charter Communications's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.0%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charter Communications's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.95% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charter Communications's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.83%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, Charter Communications faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.