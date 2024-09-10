Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring AppLovin Through Analyst Insights

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of AppLovin APP, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $94.33, with a high estimate of $108.00 and a low estimate of $66.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.47% from the previous average price target of $91.17.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of AppLovin by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Heaney Jefferies Raises Buy $108.00 $105.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Sell $66.00 $48.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $105.00 $97.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Lowers Outperform $90.00 $100.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $97.00 $97.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to AppLovin. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AppLovin compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AppLovin's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into AppLovin's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

Financial Insights: AppLovin

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: AppLovin's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 43.98%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: AppLovin's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.69%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): AppLovin's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 39.35%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AppLovin's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.88% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: AppLovin's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.32, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

