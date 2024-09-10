Navigating 8 Analyst Ratings For Calix

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Calix CALX, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $45.0, with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.08% increase from the previous average price target of $40.88.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Calix by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Christian Schwab Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $50.00 $41.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $45.00 $35.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Scott Searle Roth MKM Raises Buy $44.00 $43.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $41.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Calix. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Calix compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Calix compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Calix's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Calix's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Calix

Calix Inc develops, market and sell Calix cloud, systems and software platforms to enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. The company's customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their business and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. The Company's revenue is principally derived in the United States and it also has its presence in Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific and other markets.

Financial Insights: Calix

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Calix's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -24.09% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Calix's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -4.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Calix's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Calix's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.86%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

