Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Boot Barn Holdings

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Boot Barn Holdings BOOT, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Boot Barn Holdings, revealing an average target of $143.0, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.12% increase from the previous average price target of $134.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Boot Barn Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Janine Stichter BTIG Raises Buy $165.00 $150.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $127.00 $125.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $147.00 $144.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Neutral $140.00 $132.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $125.00 $140.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $146.00 $125.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Raises Buy $154.00 $122.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Boot Barn Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Boot Barn Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Boot Barn Holdings

Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates specialty retail stores. The company sells western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States. It is a single operating segment, which includes net sales generated from its retail stores and e-commerce websites.

Boot Barn Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Boot Barn Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.34% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boot Barn Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.04%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boot Barn Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.24%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Boot Barn Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.5.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

