Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On Genpact

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Genpact G, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Genpact and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $40.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $43.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.28% increase from the previous average price target of $38.20.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Genpact is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Neutral $43.00 $35.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $42.00 $38.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Hold $36.00 $35.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $42.00 $40.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $40.00 $43.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Genpact. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Genpact compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Genpact's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Genpact

Genpact Ltd is a provider of business process management services. Clients are industry verticals and operate in banking and financial services, insurance, capital markets, consumer product goods, life sciences, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, healthcare, and high-tech. Genpact's services include aftermarket, direct procurement, risk and compliance, human resources, IT, industrial solutions, collections, finance and accounting, and media services. Genpact's end market by revenue is India. It is a General Electric spin-off, which is still a large source of revenue for Genpact.

Understanding the Numbers: Genpact's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Genpact's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.39%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Genpact's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.37%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genpact's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.26%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genpact's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.46%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Genpact's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.8, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

