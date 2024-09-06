Unveiling 12 Analyst Insights On Johnson Controls Intl

Johnson Controls Intl JCI underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Johnson Controls Intl and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $72.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $85.00 and a low estimate of $61.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.53% increase from the previous average price target of $65.82.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Johnson Controls Intl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $85.00 - Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $69.00 $61.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $81.00 $73.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Underperform $61.00 $54.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $80.00 $75.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $78.00 $72.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $72.00 $62.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $61.00 $62.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $70.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $73.00 $66.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $76.00 $70.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $59.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Johnson Controls Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Johnson Controls Intl compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Johnson Controls Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Johnson Controls Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Johnson Controls Intl's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Johnson Controls Intl analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Johnson Controls Intl

Johnson Controls manufactures, installs, and services HVAC systems, building management systems and controls, industrial refrigeration units, and fire and security solutions. Commercial HVAC accounts for over 45% of sales, fire and security represents roughly 40% of sales, and residential HVAC, industrial refrigeration, and other solutions account for the remaining 15% of revenue. In fiscal 2023, Johnson Controls generated nearly $27 billion in revenue.

Financial Milestones: Johnson Controls Intl's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Johnson Controls Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.37% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Johnson Controls Intl's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.48%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Johnson Controls Intl's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Johnson Controls Intl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Johnson Controls Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

