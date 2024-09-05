Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Oxford Industries Stock

Analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries OXM over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $100.75, along with a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $91.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.89% lower than the prior average price target of $103.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Oxford Industries. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $110.00 $110.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Lowers Neutral $91.00 $101.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Sell $92.00 $94.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $110.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Oxford Industries. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oxford Industries compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Oxford Industries's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Oxford Industries's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Inc is an apparel manufacturing company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes products under the brand name Tommy Bahama, and Lilly Pulitzer. Tommy Bahama designs, sources, markets, and distributes men's and women's sportswear and related products. Lilly Pulitzer designs, sources, markets, and distributes upscale collections of women's and women's dresses, sportswear, and related products. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Tommy Bahama division.

Financial Insights: Oxford Industries

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Oxford Industries's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.22%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Oxford Industries's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.64% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oxford Industries's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.65%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.64.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.