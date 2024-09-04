Where Invitation Homes Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Invitation Homes INVH, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $38.82, with a high estimate of $46.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average has increased by 4.08% from the previous average price target of $37.30.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Invitation Homes is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Blouin Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $46.00 - Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $38.00 $37.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $37.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $42.00 $41.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $37.00 $38.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $37.00 $37.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $37.00 $39.00 Derek Johnston Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $41.00 $35.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $37.00 $36.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $38.00 $38.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $36.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Invitation Homes compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Invitation Homes's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Invitation Homes's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Invitation Homes's Background

Invitation Homes owns a portfolio of nearly 85,000 single-family rental homes. The company focuses on owning homes in the starter and move-up segments of the housing market with an average sale price around $350,000 and generally less than 1,800 square feet. The portfolio is spread across 16 target markets that feature high employment and household formation growth with almost 70% of the portfolio in the Western U.S. and Florida; 15 of the 16 markets featuring average rents lower than homeownership costs.

Invitation Homes: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Invitation Homes's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.84%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Invitation Homes's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.17% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Invitation Homes's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.72%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Invitation Homes's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Invitation Homes's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.85.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

